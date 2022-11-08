President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with outstanding Vietnamese young entrepreneurs (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with 86 outstanding Vietnamese young entrepreneurs, including those awarded the Red Star Awards 2022, in Hanoi on November 8.



President Phuc expressed his pleasure at recent strong development of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association (VYEA) and the Red Star Entrepreneur Club, and praised these organisations for their great contributions to social activities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.





President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

He hoped each member of the Red Star Entrepreneur Club will be a good example of the new generation of Vietnamese entrepreneurs, contributing to shining the nation in the international arena.



The Party and State will continue to speed up the reform of legal institutions, create equality among economic sectors and a favourable environment for enterprises and entrepreneurs to promote rapid and sustainable development, he affirmed.



The President wished the business community, especially young entrepreneurs to promote the spirit of national pride, awareness and sense of legal compliance and social responsibility, integrity in business, healthy competition, modern management and innovation; and accelerate application of technologies in business and startup activities.



Each enterprise must strive to improve itself to be able to compete in the international market, and effectively participate in the global value chain, he said.



The President expressed his belief that young entrepreneurs awarded the Red Star Awards this year will make more successes, contributing to turning Vietnam into a high-income developed country by 2045.



Companies owned by Red Star Awards winners have generated nearly 60 trillion VND (over 2.4 billion USD) in revenue in 2021, contributed over 2 trillion VND to the State budget, and created jobs for 10,600 employees./.