Meeting with President of the Italian Senate Ignazio La Russa, the two leaders agreed that their countries will coordinate closely and support each other at inter-parliamentary forums.

The Vietnamese leader called on both sides to increase all-level delegation exchanges between the states, governments, and parliaments; maintain close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums to jointly respond to regional and global issues; and step up partnerships in education - training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

La Russa agreed on his guest’s proposal to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to successfully integrate into the social and economic life of Italy and continue helping strengthen the bilateral friendship.

On the same day, meeting with President of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, Lorenzo Fontana, the Vietnamese leader suggested the two sides strengthen the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level, promote the economic - trade pillars, and expand cultural - educational relations, promoting local cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

President Fontana agreed with the guest’s proposal to strengthen cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies.

He said the ratification of the Vietnam - EU Investment Protection Agreement by the Italian Parliament on the occasion of the Vietnamese President's visit will contribute to facilitating investment cooperation between the two sides./.

VNA