– Politburo member and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc led the Vietnamese delegation to attend the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo on September 27.On behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, President Phuc and the Vietnamese delegation paid floral tribute to the late Prime Minister who was a close friend of Vietnam.They expressed great sorrow and deep sympathy over his death to the Liberal Democratic Party, the Government, parliament and people of Japan as well as family members of late PM Abe.President Phuc expressed thanks for Abe’s warm feelings for Vietnam and his important contributions to the Vietnam-Japan relations throughout eight years he served as Prime Minister of Japan, leaving deep imprints in all fields, from economic cooperation, investment and trade to labour and people-to-people exchange.Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and late PM Abe’s spouse Abe Akie thanked the Vietnamese President and delegation for their attendance of the state funeral, which they said is a special acknowledgement of the late PM’s sentiment and contribution to the Vietnam-Japan relationship.The presence of the Vietnamese delegation at the funeral also demonstrates the importance that the Vietnamese Party, State and people attach to the Japan-Vietnam extensive strategic partnership, they said./.