President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and the RoK’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin. (Photo: VNA)

The Korean government has issued policies to ensure safety for Vietnamese people who come to the RoK to live and work, and set up centres to support Korean-Vietnamese families, the minister said, suggesting Vietnam back the RoK's hosting of the World Expo 2030.Lauding the RoK’s efforts in boosting the bilateral cooperation, President Phuc said in the face of complex developments of the world situation, the two countries have maintained their close cooperation through regular exchanges and high-level meetings to enhance political-diplomatic trust, along with regular dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, while strengthening collaboration in national defence and security, especially defence industry.The President stressed that economic cooperation remains a pillar of the bilateral ties, and suggested the two sides better utilise the Vietnam-RoK free trade agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), aiming to raise the bilateral trade to 100 billion USD in 2023 and 150 billion USD by 2030.Vietnam welcomes Korean investors to expand their investment in the country, valued at 80 billion USD at present, especially in digital technology, electronics, renewable energy, infrastructure development, the building of intensive technological complexes and industrial parks, agriculture and high-tech, he said.The President affirmed that Vietnam is a safe and stable destination, and creates favourable conditions for Korean firms to run long-term business in the country for mutual development.President Phuc also suggested enhancing people-to-people and cultural exchanges to help the two countries' people better understand about the other's culture./.