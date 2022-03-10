President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulates RoK President-elect
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 10 cabled his congratulatory message to the Republic of Korea (RoK) on the occasion of People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol winning the country’s presidential election.
RoK President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol at a press conference at the National Assembly headquarters in Seoul on March 10, 2022. (Photo: YONHAP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 10 cabled his congratulatory message to the Republic of Korea (RoK) on the occasion of People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk-yeol winning the country’s presidential election.
In his message, President Phuc stressed Vietnam is willing to cooperate closely with the RoK Government in effectively, comprehensively and practically fostering the two nations’ relations in both bilateral and multilateral issues, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world.
Vietnam and the RoK established bilateral diplomatic relations on December 22, 1992. They are working to raise their two-way trade to 100 billion USD by 2023 and 150 billion USD by 2030./.