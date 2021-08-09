Politics Congratulatory messages cabled on 45th anniversary of Vietnam – Thailand diplomatic ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha, on August 6, exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Thailand diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 - 2021).

Politics Vietnamese, Chilean Parties beef up cooperation The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of Chile exchanged information and experience in different spheres at an online workshop on August 6.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian state audit agencies discuss cooperation State Auditor General of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh held online talks with his Cambodian counterpart Som Kim Suor on August 6 to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two agencies.

Politics Webinar looks back on 45-year-old Vietnam-Thailand relations A webinar titled “The 45th Anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand Relations: Taking Stock and Moving Forward” was organised on August 6 on the occasion of the anniversary.