The constituency No.10 has five candidates. In presenting his programme of actions if he is elected to the 15th NA, President Phuc pledged to do his best to serve the country and the voters at the constituency.

The focus of Phuc’s action plan is to fulfill the responsibility of a representative of the people, including keeping close contact with the people and listening to their aspirations in order to promptly report to the legislature and competent agencies.

The State leader vowed to push the implementation of the city’s four development programmes, especially technological transfer, labour and employment.

Voters suggested the candidates work to attract more capital to the city for job generation, and promote high-tech and service projects, particularly infrastructure such as ring roads./.

VNA