Politics State President delivers speech at Lao National Assembly Earlier on the same day, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered an important speech at the first session of the 9th National Assembly of Laos, becoming the first foreign leader to do so at the new NA Building of Laos.

Politics Vietnam, Laos seek to boost legislative cooperation Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with his Lao counterpart, Sounthone Xayachak, in Vientiane on August 10.

Politics PM’s remarks at UNSC high-level open debate on enhancing maritime security Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered the remarks at the UNSC High-level Open Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation” which was held virtually on August 9.

Politics Vietnam, Laos seek to beef up trade, industry and justice ties Vietnamese officials met in Vientiane on August 9 with their Lao counterparts to discuss ways to step up bilateral cooperation in industry, trade and justice as they were accompanying President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his ongoing official visit to Laos.