Welcoming US vice president, President Phuc said Vietnam always considers the US as one of its leading partners.



Appreciating the Vietnam - US Comprehensive Partnership, which is being fostered by both sides over the past time, Phuc said Vietnam wishes to join the US to further strengthen the partnership in a more effective and sustainable manner.



For her part, Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her honor to be the first US Vice President to visit Vietnam.



She said the US supports a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam with an increasingly important role in ASEAN and the region.



Earlier on the same day, vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris.





On this occasion, the Vietnamese vice president expressed her gratitude to the US government and people for their practical and timely support for Vietnam’s fight against Covid-19.



For her part, vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed that the United States supports a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam./.

