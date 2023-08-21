President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D'Hose (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D'Hose arrived in Hanoi on August 21 morning, starting her official visit to Vietnam from August 21 to 25, 2023.

The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



Since Vietnam and Belgium established diplomatic relations in 1973, the traditional friendship and good cooperation between the two countries have continued to develop positively.





Chairwoman of the National Assembly's Committee of Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh welcomes President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D'Hose (right) at Noi Bai Airport onAugust 21 morning. (Photo: quochoi.vn)

President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D'Hose is the highest-ranking Belgian politician to visit Vietnam in 2023, the year the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations (1973 - 2023) and five years of their strategic partnership in agriculture.

The visit demonstrates the importance that Belgian leaders attached to the relations with Vietnam.



The visit aims to promote economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries as well as the cooperation between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Parliament of Belgium; and strengthen coordination between the two countries at multilateral forums such as the United Nations, regional and international inter-parliamentary organisations./.