Politics Kazakh President’s visit to Vietnam testifies to high political trust: Diplomat Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov has highlighted the significance of the official visit to Vietnam by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from August 20-22, stressing that the trip affirms high political trust between the two countries and contributes to promoting multifaceted partnership.

Politics Vietnam contributes to intra-bloc cooperation at AEM-55 Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-55) which officially opened in Semarang, Indonesia, on August 19.

Politics State leader commemorates late President Ton Duc Thang State President Vo Van Thuong and incumbent and former Party and State leaders paid tribute to President Ton Duc Thang in the southern province of An Giang, the home province of the late President, on August 19, on the occasion of the late leader’s 135th birth anniversary (August 20, 1888 - 2023).

Politics Promoting August Revolution achievements in nation building, defence The successful August Revolution in 1945 was the first great victory of Vietnamese people under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, opening a great turning point in the history of the Vietnamese nation. From here, it entered a new era of independence, freedom and socialism.