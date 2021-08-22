President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to General Vo Nguyen Giap (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 22 morning led a delegation of Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders to offer incense and flower to General Vo Nguyen Giap on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (August 25).



Paying respect to the eldest brother of the Vietnam People's Army, the legendary General of the Vietnamese nation, and the world famous General, they expressed their gratitude to the late General, who devoted his whole life to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and nation.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a traditional room dedicated to Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap (Photo: VNA)



General Vo Nguyen Giap, whose real name is Vo Giap (alias Van), was born in Loc Thuy commune, Le Thuy district, the central province of Quang Binh on August 25, 1911. He passed away in Hanoi on October 4, 2013 at the age of 103.



He once served as a Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Standing Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence, Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnamese People’s Army and a National Assembly deputy from the first to seventh tenures.



The General, whose military career starting with his appointment to lead the first Vietnamese revolutionary army unit with only 34 soldiers in 1944, led the Vietnamese people's army from victory to victory during the resistance war against French colonialists and then American imperialists./.