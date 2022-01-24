President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee from 1986 to 1991 Nguyen Van Linh (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to the late Party and State leaders in Ho Chi Minh City on January 23-24, on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Party and the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.



Paying tribute to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee from 1986 to 1991 Nguyen Van Linh, President Phuc recalled his working and leadership style of attaching importance to realities that made a great renovation process together with the entire Party and people.



Offering incense to President of the State Council from 1987-1992 Vo Chi Cong, Phuc hailed Cong as one of the excellent leaders in the fight for national liberation. In his position as a permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, Deputy Prime Minister and President of the State Council, he and the Party Central Committee led the entire Party and people to renovation process, bringing the country out of socio-economic crisis and embargo.



Paying respect to Gen. Le Duc Anh, President of Vietnam from 1992-1997, Phuc recalled his revolutionary career and fulfilment of international obligations. As one of the key leaders of the Party, a talented politician and militarian and in any position, the late leader always performed his tasks with whole-hearted dedication and showed the quality of Uncle Ho’s soldiers, he said./.