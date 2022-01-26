President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) meets local residents in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA) Hai Phong (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 26 led a delegation of representatives from the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to visit and present Tet (Lunar New Year) gifts to poor people, social policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged workers and



So far,



Hai Phong has mobilised 265 billion VND (11.7 million USD) to support needy households in the city ahead the Tet festival, with the assistance value rising over 10 percent compared to that of last year.



President Phuc extended his best wishes to the Party Organisation, administration, soldiers and people of Hai Phong. – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 26 led a delegation of representatives from the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to visit and present Tet (Lunar New Year) gifts to poor people, social policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged workers and Agent Orange/Dioxin victims in the northern port city of Hai Phong.So far, Hai Phong has delivered Tet gifts from the President to 906 people who are Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, veteran revolutionaries, heroes of the armed forces and wounded war veterans, with each receiving 600,000 VND (26.5 USD). Meanwhile, 44,185 gifts worth 300,000 VND each have been presented to families and relatives of martyrs, wounded and sick veterans.Hai Phong has mobilised 265 billion VND (11.7 million USD) to support needy households in the city ahead the Tet festival, with the assistance value rising over 10 percent compared to that of last year.President Phuc extended his best wishes to the Party Organisation, administration, soldiers and people of Hai Phong.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) presents Tet gifts to social policy beneficiaries in Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)

He underlined that the Party and State have directed relevant ministries, sectors and localities to pay greater attention social policy beneficiaries, poor households, poor workers and victims of Agent Orange/dioxin, thus ensuring that no one is left behind.

The State leader also reminded Hai Phong to make more efforts in providing housing support to workers, especially in areas with large number of industrial parks, export processing zones and seaports.



Also on January 26, President Phuc visited VinFast automobile factory located in the city and extended New Year greetings to workers here.



The factory was put into operation in 2017 and provided first automobiles for the market in 2019. It began manufacturing electric vehicles in early 2021./.

VNA