President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) receives UK Ambassador Iain Frew (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on September 8 for the Ambassadors of the UK, Norway, Denmark and Czech Republic, who came to present their credentials.



Meeting UK Ambassador Iain Frew, Phuc congratulated the country for having a new Prime Minister, and expressed a wish that the two countries will continue to further deepen their cooperation.

Noting that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, he suggested the two countries’ agencies jointly hold celebrations, especially exchanging high-level visits.



The President said economic-trade-investment cooperation continues to be a pillar of the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership, with good developments under the effect of the Vietnam – UK Free Trade Agreement. Last year, two-way trade rose by 18% annually to nearly 6.6 billion USD.



Phuc wished both sides will continue working closely together to capitalise on the Vietnam – UK Free Trade Agreement, thus fueling growth following the pandemic.



Apart from green transition and growth, he hoped the UK will expand collaboration with Vietnam in promising fields such as digital transformation, education, finance-banking, and national defence-security.



Frew, for his part, said with its strengths, the UK is ready to help Vietnam with energy transition and work together with Vietnam for the sake of peace and stability in the region and the world.

Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Solbakken (L) (Photo: VNA)



Talking to Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Solbakken, the President wished that the diplomat will actively work with Vietnam to hold trade and investment promotion activities to attract Norwegian companies to invest and do business in Vietnam, especially in green growth, clean and renewable energy, and marine-based economy.



Speaking highly of Norway’s efforts to boost international cooperation in climate change response, the President also expressed desire to enhance bilateral ties in this field. He also proposed both countries resume the exchange of all-level visits to leverage cooperation in various areas.



Hailing Vietnam’s commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, Solbakken promised to work towards stronger collaboration in green economic growth, renewable energy and sustainable development.

Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz (L) (Photo: VNA)



At the meeting with Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz, the Vietnamese State leader said despite COVID-19 last year, two-way trade still increased by 18% annually to nearly 600 million USD. He hoped that the figure will triple by the end of the ambassador’s tenure.



Prytz said both countries have reinforced ties in agriculture and energy while Denmark’s investment in Vietnam has gone up recently. He added that Denmark wants to promote its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam and become a green partner of the country.

Ambassador Hynek Kmonicek of the Czech Republic (L)(Photo: VNA)



In his conversation with Ambassador Hynek Kmonicek of the Czech Republic, Phuc highlighted the need for a direct flight service between the two countries. He hoped that the diplomat will step up working on this issue.



He proposed the Czech Republic, as President of the EU Council in the latter half of this year, urge other EU member states to approve the Vietnam – EU Investment Protection Agreement.



Kmonicek expressed his wish that a Czech auto brand will debut in Vietnam soon as SKODA had formed a joint-venture to manufacture automobiles in Quang Ninh province.



He also hoped that a Czech Centre will be launched in Hanoi soon to facilitate cultural exchange between the two peoples./.