Videos Vice President’s visit signals beginning of next chapter in US-Vietnam ties The issues of the COVID-19 crisis, economy and trade, climate change response as well as the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific were high on the agenda during the historic trip of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Hanoi.

Politics US Vice President: Vietnam trip signals next chapter of bilateral relationship US Vice President Kamala Harris said her trip to Vietnam “signals the beginning of the next chapter” in the relationship between the two countries, at a press conference on June 26 at the end of her three-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos bolster audit cooperation State Auditor General of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh attended the 9th Tripartite Meeting between the Supreme Audit Institutions of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam with the theme of auditing budget collecting via IT system held via videoconference on August 26.

Politics Webinar seeks to improve operation efficiency of NA organs A webinar was jointly held on August 26 by the National Assembly Office and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to share experience in improving the operation efficiency of NA organs.