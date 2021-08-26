President receives outgoing Mongolian Ambassador
At the reception (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 26 hosted a reception for Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Bilegdorj Dash, who came to say goodbye before ending his term in the country.
At the reception, the President appreciated the Mongolian Ambassador’s contributions to the development of the traditional friendship between the two countries, thereby enhancing trust and creating optimal conditions for the relations.
During his tenure, the two countries made practical and effective developments, with the celebration of the 65th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties in 2019, he said.
Although some exchanges between high-ranking officials are put on hold due to COVID-19, he voiced his belief that Vietnam and Mongolia will surmount difficulties triggered by the pandemic and resume such activities.
The Vietnamese leader rejoiced at the successful organisation of the 16th and 17th meetings of the Inter-Governmental Committee in an attempt to address bottlenecks and bolster trade promotion.
He expressed his hope that the bilateral relations will continue to prosper in the future, and transport conditions between the two nations will be more favourable to facilitate businesses' shipments of goods.
He took the occasion to thank the Mongolian Government for paying attention to and assisting Vietnamese people who are studying, working and living in the country, especially in the context of COVID-19.
The leader believed that the Mongolian diplomat will further contribute to the countries’ relationship in his new positions.
President Phuc extended the best regards to his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, affirming that under his leadership, the East Asian nation will continue to obtain new achievements.
Ambassador Dash, for his part, said that he has exerted efforts in strengthening the countries’ ties across multiple fields since the start of his term.
As bilateral economic cooperation has yet to match the two countries' potential, he hoped that two-way trade will be bolstered in the time to come./.