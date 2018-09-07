President Tran Dai Quang (R) and special advisor Tsuneda Teruo of Japan’s Mainichi Newspapers Co. Ltd (Photo: VNA)

President Tran Dai Quang received special advisor Tsuneda Teruo of Japan’s Mainichi Newspapers Co. Ltd in Hanoi on September 7.At the reception, President Quang highlighted that Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership is growing across all spheres, particularly political trust between high-ranking leaders of the two countries.Japan is now the biggest provider of official development assistance for Vietnam, and respectively the second, third and fourth biggest partners of Vietnam in investment, tourism and trade.Quang informed his guest that cultural exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese and Japanese localities are thriving, especially amid the celebration of the 45 years of bilateral relations this year.He lauded Teruo’s contributions to boosting cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and to sound collaboration between the newspaper and the Vietnam Ministry of Public Security.Mainichi Newspapers Co. Ltd has worked with the ministry to organise the World Police Band Concert in Vietnam and supported the ministry’s charity funds. The sides will co-organise a Kizuna Ekiden running event for traffic safety on November 18, with some 1,600 Vietnamese and Japanese people expected to take part.Quang said he is confidence in the success of the event and lauded its traffic safety theme.The President told his guest to come up with more initiatives in contribution to boosting Vietnamese – Japanese exchanges and the newspaper’s cooperation with the ministry.Expressing his delight at increasing number of Japanese companies investing in Vietnam, the State leader affirmed Vietnam will create the best conditions possible for them to seek partnership and operate in the country.He took the occasion to express his sympathies over losses caused by Typhoon Jebi in Japan, saying he believes Japanese people will soon recover from the consequences.For his part, Teruo talked with delight about good outcomes of his host’s recent visit to Japan.He said he hopes Mainichi’s activities in Vietnam will help enhance mutual understanding and bilateral friendship.-VNA