President requests awarding exemplary models in pandemic fight
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested that exemplary models who have made great sacrifice and contributions to the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including volunteers and philanthropists, be identified and honoured.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested that exemplary models who have made great sacrifice and contributions to the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including volunteers and philanthropists, be identified and honoured.
The President's request was written in a document sent by the President’s Office to the Central Emulation and Rewards Council on August 31.
The document said in response to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s appeal and the national emulation campaign for concerted effort against the epidemic, the entire political system and people have made tremendous efforts, particularly frontline forces and individuals who volunteer to conduct charity works and deliver aid. Many of them have lost their lives while implementing their missions.
The President urged prompt rewards be made to timely encourage people and soldiers nationwide in the ongoing fight against the pandemic./.