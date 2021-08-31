Health PM inspects COVID-19 treatment hospital in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 31 inspected a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Hanoi which will serve as a national COVID-19 intensive care unit and offer technical support for other COVID-19 medical facilities.

Society No Vietnamese affected in Afghanistan's aiport attack: Spokeswoman No Vietnamese citizen has been affected in the terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul capital city of Afghanistan on August 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 31.

Society Vinacomin aids COVID-19 combat in localities The Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) has provided practical support for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic since early August.

Society RoK city to launch special publication in Vietnamese language A special publication in Vietnamese language will be launched in Busan city of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on September 1, authorities of the city announced on August 31.