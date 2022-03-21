Politics World Bank a highly important development partner of Vietnam: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro in Hanoi on March 21, affirming that the Vietnamese Government always views the WB as a good friend and a highly important development partner.

Politics Vietnam reaches mutual recognition of ‘vaccine passports’ with 17 countries Vietnam had reached agreement on the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with 17 countries as of March 17, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics People’s Councils need continued performance improvement: NA leader National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue stressed the task of continuing to improve operations of the People’s Councils while delivering the closing remarks at a conference reviewing the 2021 performance of the People's Councils in southern provinces and centrally-run cities on March 21.

Politics CPV congratulates Lao Party on 67th founding anniversary The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a congratulatory message to the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on the occasion of its 67th founding anniversary.