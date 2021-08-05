Health PM requests stronger efforts in COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a dispatch requiring ministries, sectors and localities to intensify the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Politics Vietnam, China’s border provinces intensify cooperation in illegal migration control Border provinces of Vietnam and China on August 5 agreed to further step up cooperation in verifying and returning illegal migrants during their talks held at Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai International Border Gate.

Politics Ministry of Public Security's cooperation with Thai agencies produces practical results: official The Ministry of Public Security's ties with Thai agencies like the Royal Thai Police, National Security Council, and Ministry of Justice have been sustained and consolidated, bringing about practical outcomes, said Minister To Lam while receiving the new Thai Ambassador to Vietnam, Nikorndej Blankura in Hanoi on August 5.

Politics ​Switzerland's National Day, diplomatic ties with Vietnam celebrated in Hanoi A ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 5 evening to celebrate Switzerland's 730th National Day (1291-2021) and the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic relations (1971-2021) with the attendance of Swiss Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis.