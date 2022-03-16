Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 16.

Politics Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3 receives UN medals The 63 staff members of Vietnam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3 in Bentiu, South Sudan, have been honoured with UN medals for their dedication to UN peacekeeping missions.

Politics Vietnam’s frigate completes MILAN 2022 sea phase Vietnam's Frigate 016 - Quang Trung has arrived back at Cam Ranh Port, completing the sea phase of the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 which took place in the northern India city of Visakhapatnam from February 25 to March 4.