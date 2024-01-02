Society No Vietnamese reported dead or injured in Japan earthquake As of 9 pm on January 1, there had been no Vietnamese people reported dead or injured in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit central Japan earlier the same day, according to Vietnam Embassy in Japan.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2024 The National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024 sets a target of 6.0-6.5% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for the year, while per capita income is expected to reach 4,700-4,730 USD.

Society Da Lat marks 130th anniversary with UNESCO title of Creative Music City Da Lat, an enchanting city nestled in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, marked its 130th anniversary and received the prestigious title of "UNESCO Creative Music City" at a ceremony on December 30.

Society HCM City establishes Department of Food Safety The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on December 30 announced a decision to set up the city’s Department of Food Safety – the first of its kind in Vietnam.