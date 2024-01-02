President urges Hau Giang to tap strengths for sustainable development
The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, boasting strategic geographical location in the southwestern region, should capitalise on its strengths for fast and sustainable growth, making contributions to the region and country’s development, President Vo Van Thuong said on January 1.
President Vo Van Thuong at the ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of Hau Giang province's establishment (Photo: VNA)Hau Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, boasting strategic geographical location in the southwestern region, should capitalise on its strengths for fast and sustainable growth, making contributions to the region and country’s development, President Vo Van Thuong said on January 1.
Attending a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the province’s establishment (January 1) in Vi Thanh city, Thuong said Hau Giang should pay due attention to promoting economic restructuring in tandem with renewing the growth model, improving business climate and competitive edge, attracting high-quality human resources, and applying advanced science-technology to serve local livelihoods.
As Hau Giang is among the localities hardest hit by climate change that results in the changes in the Mekong River flow, saline intrusion and drought, the province should attach much importance to natural resources management, environmental protection, and rational measures in response to climate change, he said.
Furthermore, the State leader underscored that the Mekong Delta region’s rice bowl should continue investment in high-tech agriculture which is able to create high added value and gain competitive edge.
He laid a stress on the necessity to promote digital transformation in the field, branch out large-scale production, and create breakthroughs in the preservation and processing of agricultural products to better meet the market demand and improve local income.
Additionally, President Thuong said that economic growth must go well with cultural and social development, adding the province should sharpen focus on the investment, preservation and promotion of cultural and historical values as well as development of eco-tourism so as to create locomotives for local socio-economic development.
Due regard should be paid to improving health care for local residents, fine-tuning the quality of education-training, and well implementing policies for policy beneficiary families and people who rendered service to the nation, he added.
He expressed his belief that Hau Giang, with its noble tradition, will strive to reap further achievements to turn itself into a bright spot in the Mekong Delta region and the country as a whole.
President Thuong confers the first-class Labour Order to the local Party Committee, administration and people. (Photo: VNA)On the occasion, President Thuong conferred the first-class Labour Order to the local Party Committee, administration and people./.