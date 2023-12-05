Politics Official visit to affirm Vietnam as important partner of Belarus: ambassador Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko’s official visit from December 6 to 9 holds special importance as it will affirm Vietnam’s key role as one of the important partners of the Eastern European country in Southeast Asia, said Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Uladzimir Baravikou.

Politics Communist Party of Vietnam delegation visits Egypt A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam, paid a working trip to Egypt from December 2-5.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard vessel visits China’s Guangzhou province Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG)’s Vessel CSB 8002 and a delegation led by Colonel Doan Ngoc Triet, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Region 2, are visiting Guangzhou city, China’s Guangdong province.

Politics Vietnam participates in int’l charity fair in Sri Lanka The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka has attended an international charity fair organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the host country together with foreign embassies, diplomatic delegations and enterprises there.