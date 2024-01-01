President witnesses hand-over of 1,400 houses in Hau Giang
President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony to hand over 1,400 houses, worth more than 70 billion VND (2.88 million USD), to poor families in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on January 1.
Expressing his delight at Hau Giang’s achievements after 20 years of establishment, Thuong hailed the province’s efforts to take care of the impoverished, families with difficulties, and people who rendered services to the nation.
He described the house construction for the poor as an important move to help the province eradicate dilapidated and temporary houses in the locality.
The houses are meaningful gifts for local people, giving them more hope for a brighter future, he said, asking the province to pay more attention to checking, repairing and upgrading houses that were already built for the needy.
President Vo Van Thuong presents gifts to the poor in Hau Giang province. (Photo: VNA)On the occasion, President Thuong, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, and a working delegation from the northern port city of Hai Phong presented gifts to policy beneficiary families and poor households in Hau Giang province.
The province is now home to 9,736 poor and 7,426 near-poor households, many of whom are facing housing difficulties./.