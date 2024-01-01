Society Da Lat marks 130th anniversary with UNESCO title of Creative Music City Da Lat, an enchanting city nestled in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, marked its 130th anniversary and received the prestigious title of "UNESCO Creative Music City" at a ceremony on December 30.

Society HCM City establishes Department of Food Safety The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on December 30 announced a decision to set up the city’s Department of Food Safety – the first of its kind in Vietnam.

Society More stranded Vietnamese citizens repatriated from northern Myanmar Nearly 400 Vietnamese citizens stranded in northern Myanmar due to the armed conflict there were repatriated on December 30 morning.

Society COVID-19 test kit case: 25-year sentence for Viet A company chairman Chairman of the Board of Directors of Viet A Technologies JSC Phan Quoc Viet has been sentenced a total of 25 years in prison on charges of "abusing position and power while on duty" and “violating bidding regulations, causing serious damages”, in the COVID-19 test kit case at the Viet A Technologies JSC and the Vietnam Military Medical University (VMMU).