The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 4 to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of seven laws which were adopted at the seventh session of the 14th National Assembly.These laws include the Law on Alcohol Harm Prevention, Law on Architecture, and revised Law on Education, Law on Public Investment, Law on Tax Management, Law on Execution of Criminal Judgments and Law on Amending and Supplementing a Number of Articles of the Law on Insurance Business and Law on Intellectual Property.Alcohol harm preventionThe approval of the Law on Alcohol Harm Prevention was aimed at the prevention and control of the harmful effects of alcohol on people’s health and society though reducing consumption and improving management over supply, said Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong.“The building and promulgation of the Law on Alcohol Prevention is necessary to limit the negative effects of alcohol on individuals, families and society, ensuring the country's sustainable development,” he was quoted by nld.com.vn as saying.While acknowledging that the new law would help the ministry fulfil its duty, Cuong said it was not easy to implement the law due to people’s habits and customs.He also stressed the importance of collaboration from relevant agencies in the enforcement of the law.Comprised of 36 articles arranged into seven chapters, the law stipulated 13 prohibited acts including inciting and coercing others to drink alcohol. Officials, public servants and employees in government agencies, soldiers and people working in armed forces were forbidden from drinking while on duty. The ban also applies to drivers including those travelling on motorbikes.According to Cuong, dissemination campaigns should be launched to improve people’s awareness and change behaviours to protect their health.Priority should be given to students, pregnant women and young people, especially those under 18.The law will come into force on January 1, 2020.Innovation in educationThe 2019 Law on Education has been amended in conformity with the Party’s guidelines on the renovation of the education and training sector, contributing to building a comprehensive one and promoting the creativeness of individuals, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do said at the press conference.The law consists of nine chapters with 115 articles regulating the national education system; education establishments, teachers and students; the State’s management of education; and the rights and responsibilities of agencies, organisations and individuals related to education.The revised law has added a number of regulations relating to career mentoring, interconnection in education (helping learners use their results to continue their studies at higher levels in the same field), ensuring equal opportunities for all people.In accordance with the law, the Minister of Education and Training is responsible for the quality of the education programme, and the implementation of the programme after it was appraised by the national council.The law raised the standard for teachers at preschool, primary, secondary level and lecturers at university. The supporting policy for students studying at teachers’ training facilities was also stipulated in the law.“Students who study at teacher’s training facilities will be supported with tuition and living expenses throughout the course," Do said.Other lawsThe revised Law on Public Investment was adopted by the National Assembly on June 13 with 90.7 percent in approval. The law has six chapters and 101 articles, stipulating the State management on public investment, the management and use of public investment, rights, obligations and responsibilities of agencies, units, organisations, and individuals relating to public investment.The 2019 Law on Public Investment has removed obstacles and shortcomings related to the regulations on public investment, contributing to speeding up the disbursement of public investment in parallel with decentralisation of power.The revised Law on Tax Management, coming into effect on July 1 next year, changed the scope of the management of tax and other revenue under the State Budget, amending regulations to create a legal basis for modern tax administration. It creates favourable conditions for taxpayers, ensuring the right and legal interest of taxpayers.The Law on Amending and Supplementing a Number of Articles on the Law on Insurance Business and Law on Intellectual Property will take effect on November 1 this year. The law has added a number of regulations on the right to take part in social organisations of organisations and individuals providing insurance auxiliary services while amendments to the Law on Intellectual Property focuses on inventions, geographical indications, trademarks and intellectual property protection.The 2019 Law on Execution of Criminal Judgments stipulates the principles, procedures, organisation, tasks and power of competent agencies and persons in the execution of criminal judgments; the rights and obligations of persons and commercial entities who have to comply with criminal judgments and judicial measures; along with the responsibility of relevant agencies, organisations and individuals in the judgment execution. It will come into effect on January 1 next year.The Law on Architecture covers policies relating to architectural management and architectural practice. The law includes architectural requirements for urban areas, countryside and regulations on Architectural Advisory Council, assessment of construction designs as well as document storage.-VNS/VNA