Politics Congratulations to new Speaker of Japanese House of Representatives Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue has offered congratulations to Hosoda Hiroyuki on the latter’s election as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan.

Politics Congratulations to President of Republic of Cabo Verde on swearing in President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 10 sent a message of congratulations to José Maria Neves on his swearing in as President of the Republic of Cabo Verde.

Politics Ministers respond to legislators’ concerns about health, social issues The question and answer (Q&A) session of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s second sitting began on November 10, with the ministers of health and social affairs fielding queries.

Politics Vietnam spotlights ADMM’s role over regional security issues ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat was held virtually on November 10. Defence Minister, General Phan Van Giang led the Vietnamese delegation to attend the event.