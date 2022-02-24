Politics Vietnam ready for citizen protection in Ukraine: spokesperson The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine is working on plans to be ready for citizen protection when necessary, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 23.

Politics Vietnam, US foster cooperation in crime prevention and combat Minister of Public Security General To Lam held online talks with Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Asher Wray on February 23.

Politics Greetings to Brunei Darussalam on national day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have extended their greetings to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the 38th anniversary of National Day of Brunei Darussalam (February 23) and 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Brunei diplomatic ties (February 29, 1992 – February 28, 2022).

Politics President receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on February 23.