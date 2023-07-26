Politics President meets Vietnamese community, foreign friends in Italy State President Vo Van Thuong on July 25 (local time) met in Rome with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and representatives of the Vietnamese businesses and community there, as part of his State visit to the European country.

Politics President arrives in Rome for State visit to Italy, visit to the Vatican State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse arrived in Rome on July 25 evening (Vietnam time) for a State visit to Italy and a visit to the Vatican, made at invitations of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, US cooperate in addressing war consequences The US Ambassador to Vietnam, Marc Knapper, on July 25 visited the Centre for DNA Identification (CDI) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST).