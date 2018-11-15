Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (Source: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in India held a press conference on November 15 to announce information regarding the Vietnam visit by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind from November 18-20.



At the event, Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau said President Kovind will meet leading officials of the central city of Da Nang and visit the world cultural heritage My Son in the central province of Quang Nam.



In Hanoi on November 20, the President will hold talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong, meet National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. He will also deliver a speech at Vietnam’s legislature, becoming the second foreign leader to address the Vietnamese NA, after Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Chau said two years have passed by since the upgrade of the Vietnam – India strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2016, and bilateral ties have grown with many achievements.



Trust between the two nations has been increasingly strengthened via the regular exchange of high-level visits. The national defence-security ties are considered an important and effective pillar in bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.



Mutual visits by defence ministers and deputy ministers, army and naval commanders have been maintained regularly.



Two-way trade rose fivefolds in the 2007 – 2017 period, hitting 9.2 billion USD in 10 months of this year, up 47 percent year-on-year.



Ambassador Chau answered reporters’ questions about Vietnam’s stance and policies on national defence-security, investment and people-to-people exchange, as well as India’s role in the region and Vietnam’s development.



Several press outlets later interviewed the ambassador about bilateral ties.-VNA