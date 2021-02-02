At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Government members to adopt measures to push economic growth forward in the first half of this year and perform the three key tasks of carrying out the resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress, fighting COVID-19, and preparing for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung passed on the PM’s comments during a regular Government press conference on February 2, following a regular cabinet meeting on the same day.

The minister said the PM laid emphasis on close watch of the situation, and quick and drastic actions to achieve the dual goals of combating the pandemic and maintaining economic growth of 6.5 percent.

The Government leader said the current goals of stabilising the macro-economy, controlling inflation, and promoting growth must continue to be pursued.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) was assigned to quickly issue a Government action plan to realise the resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress. Ministries and agencies were tasked with tackling the challenges faced by enterprises and workers hit by the pandemic to help with the restoration of production and trade and considering the launch of a second relief package.

On accelerating public investment disbursement, the PM agreed with the establishment of a special working group to handle prolonged problems that have hindered the work for many years.



According to the MPI, the country’s industrial production index expanded 22.2 percent year-on-year in January, with manufacturing and processing up 27.2 percent.

The total retail of goods and services was estimated at 479.9 trillion VND (nearly 21 billion USD), up 3.7 percent month-on-month and 6.4 percent year-on-year.

Both the number of newly-established enterprises and their capital rose year-on-year in almost all areas. New and additional capital increased 10.5 percent in total year-on-year, while the number of enterprises resuming operations after temporary suspensions rose 23.2 percent. The securities market become stable on the back of macro-economic stability and greater public trust.

Other indicators also showed economic improvements compared to the same period last year. Total foreign trade was up 45.7 percent to 54.1 billion USD in January, 27.7 billion USD of which was exports, up 50.5 percent, and 26.4 billion USD imports, up 41 percent. The monetary and foreign exchange markets were basically stable with good liquidity.

Minister Dung also reiterated Phuc’s request to immediately focus on work following the Tet holiday./.