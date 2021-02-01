Press release on closing session of 13th National Party Congress
The 13th Party Central Committee makes its debut. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The closing session of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) took place on February 1 morning under the chair of National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
Guests attending the congress included former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former Politburo members and State Presidents Tran Duc Luong and Truong Tan Sang, former Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former Politburo member and NA Chairman Nguyen Van An, and former Politburo members, former Party secretaries, former chairmen of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, former vice State presidents, former NA chairpersons, former deputy prime ministers, former members of the Party Central Committee from the 3rd to 12th tenures, and former members of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission in the 12th tenure.
Representatives of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, outstanding intellectuals, writers and artists, religious dignitaries, and young people, as well as foreign ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations in Vietnam were also in attendance.
Nguyen Thanh Hai, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee, and Head of the 14th National Assembly Delegation of Thai Nguyen province, who is a member of the Secretariat of the Congress, read a list of 71 additional international political parties, organisations, and friends that have sent congratulatory messages to the 13th National Party Congress.
Member of the 12th Politburo and NA Chairwoman Ngan, on behalf of the Congress’s Presidium, thanked political parties, organisations, and friends for sending congratulations to the Communist Party of Vietnam and its 13th Congress.
On behalf of the congress’s secretariat, Thuan Huu, a member of the 12th Party Central Committee and Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan newspaper, read a report on the results of votes on certain issues in the congress’s documents.
On behalf of the congress’s presidium, Vo Van Thuong, a member of the 13th Party Central Committee and chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission on Popularisation and Education, reported on the results of the election of the Politburo, the Party General Secretary, the Secretariat, the Inspection Commission, and the Chairperson of the Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure.
The 13th Party Central Committee then made its debut.
On behalf of the 13th Party Central Committee, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong thanked the congress.
Le Minh Hung, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office, and head of the note-takers’ board, read the congress’s draft resolution.
The congress then adopted the resolution, with 100 percent of delegates voting in favour.
Party General Secretary Trong then delivered a closing address./.