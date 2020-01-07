Health MoH orders tight medical quarantine controls at border gates The Ministry of Health’s General Department of Preventive Medicine has instructed agencies to enhance quarantine checks at border gates to prevent the introduction of contagious diseases by cross-border travellers.

Health Vietnam closely monitors severe pneumonia outbreak in China The Vietnamese Ministry of Health is closely monitoring an ongoing severe pneumonia outbreak in central China, as well as taking measures to prevent the virus from entering Vietnam.

Health HCM City: Centralised database to connect all patients' records All residents in Ho Chi Minh City will have electronic medical records connected to the database of the city's health facilities by 2025, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Health Health insurance coverage reaches 90 percent of population Vietnam has 85.39 million health insurance holders as of the end of 2019, accounting for 90 percent of the population, heard a recent conference.