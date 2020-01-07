Preventive work intensified against mysterious pneumonia in China
The General Department of Preventive Medicine has directed municipal and provincial health departments across the country to intensify preventive work in the face of the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China.
A total of 59 viral pneumonia cases of unknown cause, with no fatalities, had been reported in Wuhan city of Hubei province in China as of January 6, according to Xinhua news agency, and the number of cases is increasing. (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – The General Department of Preventive Medicine has directed municipal and provincial health departments across the country to intensify preventive work in the face of the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China.
A total of 59 viral pneumonia cases of unknown cause, with no fatalities, had been reported in Wuhan city of Hubei province in China as of January 6, according to Xinhua news agency, and the number of cases is increasing.
Therefore, the Vietnamese health departments are requested to instruct relevant agencies to tighten disease monitoring at border gates, medical centres and the community through both the regular and event-based surveillance (EBS) systems.
In particular, all people entering the country from Wuhan city must go through thermal scanning, and suspected cases must be quickly isolated and reported to management agencies, the ministry said.
The cities and provinces are also asked to prepare all necessary facilities, instruments, chemicals and medicines and human resources to deploy preventative measures in a timely manner in all possible scenarios./.