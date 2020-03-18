Prices of some securities services to be cut to support market
The Ministry of Finance has agreed in principle to reduce prices of some securities services to support the Vietnamese stock market, which has been in downfall since the COVID-19 outbreak.
The reduction of prices for some securities services is meant to give timely support to investors and the market
Chairman of the State Securities Commission Tran Van Dung said four types of services on the derivatives market at the Vietnam Securities Depository will have their prices cut this week.
The commission will consider slashing prices for other services and ask for the Finance Ministry’s opinions when necessary to give timely support to investors and the market, he noted.
Dung said the move is essential in the current context, which is also in line with the Prime Minister’s Directive 11/CT-TTg issued on March 4 on some urgent tasks and solutions to tackle difficulties facing production and business activities and ensure social security amidst the COVID-19 pandemic./.