Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Wojciech Gerwel at the meeting (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh thanked the Polish Government for its donation of over 501,000 doses of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine as well as its willingness to transfer an additional 3 million doses and grant of medical supplies worth 4 million USD while receiving



Gerwel affirmed that Vietnam is a priority partner of Poland in the region and is the first country outside Europe that has received



The diplomat spoke highly of Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control efforts in the past time and expressed his belief that the nation will push back the pandemic.



PM Chinh suggested Vietnam and Poland increase meetings between their high-ranking leaders and between their ministries, sectors and localities via flexible forms.



The two sides should boost cooperation in the areas of investment, official development assistance (ODA), national defence, e-commerce, IT, education and training, and culture, he added.



The PM also asked the European nation to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese products to entering its market.



He thanked and proposed the Polish Government continue assisting Vietnamese expatriates in Poland in stabilising their life, particularly amid the pandemic.



Regarding the East Sea issue, they highlighted the importance of ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight as well as settling disputes via peaceful measures in line with international law, including the UN Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



On the occasion, PM Chinh invited his Polish counterpart to visit Vietnam, while the Polish diplomat conveyed similar invitations from the Polish President and PM to the Vietnamese President and PM./.

VNA