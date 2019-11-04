Prime Minister attends ASEAN Plus Three Summit
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit (with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) in Thailand on November 4.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fifth right) poses for a group photo at the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit (with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) (Photo: VNA)
A view of the summit (Photo: VNA)
