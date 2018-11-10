Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets delegates at great national unity festival in Noi Ninh village (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a great national unity festival in Noi Ninh village, Ninh Son commune, Viet Yen district of the northern province of Bac Giang, on November 10.The event was held in one of 49 ancient quan ho (love duet) villages recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation on the occasion of the 88th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18).Addressing the event, PM Phuc lauded Bac Giang province, particularly the VFF-provincial chapter, for the effective implementation of a campaign related to new-style rural area building, as well as its socio-economic development achievements.In the time ahead, Noi Ninh village and other localities in Bac Giang should focus on addressing shortcomings during the civilised residential area building and socio-economic development process such as environmental pollution and social crimes, especially drug-related crime, he suggested.He asked local people to support each other as there are a lot of poor people and those living in difficult circumstances in Bac Giang.The Government leader also took the occasion to require local authorities across the country to maintain close coordination with the VFF to speed up the implementation of patriotic emulation campaigns and movements and increase the efficiency of a sustainable poverty reduction movement and another on the building of new-style rural areas and civilised urban areas.On this occasion, Phuc presented flowers and gifts to Noi Ninh residential area, and planted a tree at the village pagoda.-VNA