Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh shared the joy of teachers and more than 23 million students nationwide at the start of the new school year, attending a ceremony on September 5 at Doan Thi Diem primary school in Hanoi.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the PM recalled the teaching of President Ho Chi Minh that “For the sake of 10 years' benefit, we must plant trees; for the sake of 100 years' benefit, we must cultivate people.”



Besides learning, he asked the children to develop the habit of reading to gain more knowledge and foster their soul, and also train their life skills.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the entrance ceremony of Doan Thi Diem primary school in Hanoi on September 5. (Photo: VNA)

Towards teachers, the PM shared their hard work, and urged them to ensure a balance among learning, playing and daily life activities. He also asked parents to work closely with schools to take care of and educate children.



The Government leader requested ministries and agencies, especially the Ministry of Education and Training, to focus efforts on removing shortcomings and problems in the educational sector, first of all the shortage in teachers, classrooms and textbooks, and the full vaccination for children.



He called on educators, parents and the society as a whole to pay attention to school safety and the care for children in disadvantaged circumstances.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers a remark at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)



The PM spent time to check on the facilities at Doan Thi Diem school, a model of non-State education establishment in Hanoi, and the working conditions of teachers and staff.



He asked the Ministry of Education and Training and local administrations to review the model of non-State education with a view to facilitating the development of the model./.