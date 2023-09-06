Politics Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in Italy The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy held a ceremony on September 5 night to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023).

Politics Prime Minister meets Sultan of Brunei in Jakarta Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah on September 6 on the sideline of the ongoing 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Politics Hosting Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians shows Vietnam’s responsibility: official With the hosting of the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians (GCYP) in mid-September, Vietnam continues to demonstrate its role and responsibility to the world community, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha has said.

Politics Vietnamese PM meets Chinese counterpart in Indonesia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta on September 6, on the occasion of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.