Prime Minister begins official visit to Myanmar
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on December 16 evening (Myanmar time), beginning activities in his official visit to Myanmar from December 16-18.
Myanmar officials welcome Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) at Nay Pyi Taw international airport on December 16 evening (Photo: VNA)
The PM was welcomed at Nay Pyi Taw international airport by Myanmar Minister of Education Myo Thein Gyi, Nay Pyi Taw Council Chairman Myo Aung, among others. Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Luan Thuy Duong and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Myanmar were also present at airport to welcome the Prime Minister.
During the visit, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to have a meeting with Myanmar President U Win Myint, hold talks with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, and meet with leaders of the parliament and localities.
An action programme for cooperation between Vietnam and Myanmar for 2019-2024 is expected to be signed during the visit.
The visit aims to affirm Vietnam’s attaching of importance to the comprehensive cooperative partnership with Myanmar, and its readiness to cooperate with Myanmar in diverse areas, thus further tightening the partnership between the two nations.
Since Vietnam and Myanmar upgraded bilateral ties to the comprehensive cooperative partnership level in 2017, they have seen strong developments of their relationship in various areas, bringing benefits to their peoples.
Along with stronger political ties at all levels, trust between the two governments and peoples has been increasingly strengthened. The number of Vietnamese enterprises in Myanmar has doubled to over 200 from that in 2016./.