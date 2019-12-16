Politics Presidential Office announces newly adopted laws The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on December 16 to announce the President’s order on the laws adopted at the recent eighth session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.

Politics Vietnam assumes Chairmanship of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN Vietnam assumed the role of the Chair of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) during its 16th meeting in Jakarta on December 13.

Politics PM’s official visit aims to bolster partnership with Myanmar Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will pay an official visit to Myanmar from December 16 – 18 at the invitation of Myanmar President U Win Myint.