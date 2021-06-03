Prime Minister chairs Government’s regular meeting
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Government convened its regular meeting on June 3 under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
During the meeting, the Government will listen to reports on and discuss COVID-19 prevention and control, the socio-economic and State budget situation in May and the first five months of 2021, the socio-economic and State budget forecasts in the first half and solutions for the second half, as well as the outcomes of the implementation of the medium-term public investment plan during 2016-2020 and a plan for the next five years.
The Government will consider projects on building expressways in the 2021-2025 period with a vision to 2030, and the 15th-tenure Government’s organisational apparatus, and other important issues.
In his opening remarks, PM Chinh said that the meeting is taking place at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is developing more complicatedly with a broader scale, a faster speed and more contagious variants of coronavirus SAR-CoV-2, especially in industrial parks and religious activities.
However, with joint efforts of the entire political system and people, the pandemic is basically put under control and socio-economic activities have been maintained and recovered, he affirmed, adding that the country also successfully organised the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term.
The PM asked participants to exchange opinions truthfully and straightforwardly so as to set forth effective solutions./.