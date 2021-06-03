Politics Infographic Rules for determining elected candidates The election results shall be determined according to the valid votes and only be accepted if more than half of the total voters mentioned in the list of voters in the constituency cast their votes. The elected candidates are those who poll more than half of the valid votes.

World ARF workshop highlights significance of 1982 UNCLOS Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu has described the 1982 UNCLOS as a “Constitution” of the ocean, as it has created a legal framework for the settlement of maritime challenges in the region, including emerging ones.

Politics EU Ambassador willing to help Vietnam access COVID-19 vaccine sources Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam, told President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 1 that he is willing to support Vietnam in accessing COVID-19 vaccine sources and vaccine technology transfer from Europe.

Politics Defence Minister hosts Indian, Korean ambassadors Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang hosted separate receptions for Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma and Ambassador Park Noh-wan of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Hanoi on June 1.