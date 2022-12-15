Brussels (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stated that the Vietnamese Government commits to creating a pro-business environment and fine-tuning legal regulations in support of enterprises.



During a working luncheon with Minister-President of Flanders and Flemish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Culture, ICT and Facility Management Jan Jambon in Brussels on December 15 (local time), PM Chinh said fine political ties between Vietnam and Belgium over the past five decades provide a firm foundation for cooperation between Flanders region and Vietnam to grow.



He highlighted several realms such as green development, digital transformation, circular economy, intellectual economy and response to emerging issues such as pandemics and climate change as both challenges and opportunities of the era.



The Vietnamese leader pledged to create an open investment environment and complete the legal system for effective investment, in the spirit of harmonising interests and sharing risks between the State, people and businesses.



Jambon, for his part, said the Flanders region is strong in shipbuilding, agriculture, hi-tech and clean energy. Its firms are actively teaming up with Vietnamese partners, particularly in maritime transport and logistics.



He spoke highly of business potentials in Vietnam, especially with the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, one of the most comprehensive and ambitious pacts that the EU signed with an emerging economy.



Expressing his impression on Vietnam’s strong commitments in climate change response, he said Flanders region is ready to boost cooperation with the country in this regard.

At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)



Also at the event, PM Chinh witnessed the signing of a letter of intent on cooperation between Vietnam’s VinFast Group and Belgium’s Facil./.