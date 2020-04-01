Health Infographic Vietnam confirms 4 more Covid-19 cases Vietnam reported four more Covid-19 cases as of 17:30, March 11, 2020, bringing the total of the infection cases in the country to 38.

Health Infographic Vietnam confirms 32 COVID-19 cases A 24-year-old woman who'd met Hanoi's first COVID-19 infection case in London was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on March 10.