Prime Minister extends sympathies to Europe over COVID-19 outbreak
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 sent letters of sympathies to European leaders over the COVID-19 pandemic which is developing complicatedly in the continent.
A COVID-19 patient is being treated at a hospital in France. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The letters were cabled to President of the European Council Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Parliament President David Sassoli.
PM Phuc also expressed his sympathies to his UK, German, French, Italian and Spanish counterparts./.