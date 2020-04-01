Politics Vietnam, Czech Republic joining hands against COVID-19 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and authorities of Vietnam are willing to work closely with the Czech Embassy to support the country and handle issues related to its citizens who are staying in Vietnam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung on April 1.

Politics PM officially declares national COVID-19 epidemic Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a decision on April 1 officially declaring a nationwide COVID-19 epidemic.

Politics Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people Vietnam has reaffirmed support for peace process led by Afghan people at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s teleconference on March 31 discussing Afghanistan situation and activities of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.