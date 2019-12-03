Prime Minister greets Kenyan guest
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Cabinet Secretary of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monica Juma (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for visiting Cabinet Secretary of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monica Juma in Hanoi on December 3.
During the reception, Juma expressed her impression on Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements, saying that Kenya can learn much from Vietnam, especially experience in promoting people’s happiness and prosperity.
Therefore, she said she wishes to elevate the relations with Vietnam to a new height.
She congratulated Vietnam on assuming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021, and pledged to closely work with and support Vietnam to perform well the role.
Vietnam’s assumption of the chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020 will help facilitate stronger collaboration between the East African Community (EAC) and ASEAN, Juma said.
She informed that during her meeting with Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, the two sides discussed agreements on investment protection and promotion, and on double taxation avoidance; and agreed to expand cooperation in agriculture, industry, health care, and IT, she said.
Kenya hopes to be a bridge connecting Vietnam and Africa, she added.
For his part, PM Phuc stressed the need to boost trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Kenya.
He asked the two countries’ ministries and sectors to exert more efforts in negotiations in order to sign cooperation agreements, towards creating a legal framework for enhancing their multi-faceted collaboration.
The PM proposed the two sides to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, saying that Vietnam hopes to welcome the Kenyan President in the coming time.
The two countries should support each other at multilateral, regional and international forums, he said, affirming that Vietnam is willing to help Kenya expand cooperation with other ASEAN member states.
He also asked Kenya to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese goods to access the Kenyan market.
He expressed his belief that after Juma’s visit, the bilateral relations between Vietnam and Kenya will be strongly promoted with detail cooperation projects./.