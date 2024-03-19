Business Binh Duong eyes cooperation expansion with German firms Leaders of the southern province of Binh Duong, a magnet for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam, had a meeting with representatives from the German Business Association (GBA) in Vietnam on March 19 to seek ways to expand investment connectivity with nearly 400 German enterprises.

Business Vietnam - US trade, investment ties expected to grow further A delegation of 50 US enterprises arranged by the US - ASEAN Business Council (USABC) is paying a working visit to Vietnam from March 18 to 21, which is said to mark a big step in bilateral relations.

Business PTSC shows strong engagement in offshore wind power projects The Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC), a subsidiary company of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), is deeply engaging in domestic and international offshore wind power projects thanks to its rich experience, strong resources and highly qualified personnel.

Business Vietnam, US state step up cooperation The Vietnamese trade office in the US had a working session with Secretary of the Department of Commerce of Maryland state Kevin Anderson on March 18, seeking cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and the US state.