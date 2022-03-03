Politics Spokesperson informs press on policy on visa, vaccine passport Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang informed the press on Vietnam’s policy on visa and mutual recognition of vaccine passport during a regular press conference of the ministry held online on March 3.

Politics Vietnam-Australia relationship at its best ever: Deputy FM The relationship between Vietnam and Australia is developing strongly and at its best ever, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said on March 3.

Politics Vietnamese PM to attend special ASEAN-US summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and ASEAN leaders have been invited by the US President to attend a special ASEAN-US summit to be held in Washington DC in the coming time, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has announced.

Politics Most Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine evacuated from battle zone The Party and State of Vietnam give the highest priority to citizen protection measures so as to ensure safety of lives, assets, and legitimate and rightful interests of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities, as well as staff members of Vietnamese representative offices in Ukraine, said spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.