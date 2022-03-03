Prime Minister holds phone talks with COVAX Managing Director
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested the COVAX Facility continue its supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam, especially vaccines against new variants, during his phone talks with Managing Director of the COVAX Facility Aurélia Nguyen on March 3.
The PM said since their in-person meeting in Paris last November, Vietnam has gained positive outcomes in raising its COVID-19 vaccination coverage, becoming one of the countries taking the lead globally in this regard.
Vietnam has received about 213 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, of which more than 194 million have been administered.
Up to 98 percent of Vietnamese people above 18 have got two shots of vaccine and the country is striving to complete the injection of the third jab to the group within this month, he said, adding that 94 percent of children aged from 12-17 have also received two doses.
With vaccines and experience in COVID-19 combat, Vietnam is confident to safely and flexibly adapt to and effectively control the pandemic, and restore socio-economic activities, with full tourism reopening scheduled from March 15, the PM said.
He informed that the country is considering the fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot and has completed preparations for the vaccination of children from 5 to under 12 years old in a cautious and safely manner, as this is an important step to reopen schools safely as soon as possible.
The PM thanked the COVAX Facility and the Managing Director for their support to Vietnam, noting the country has received more than 53 million doses of vaccines from COVAX so far, and expects to get tens of millions more in the time ahead.
Vietnam always backs COVAX’s role at international meetings and multilateral forums, he said, suggesting the facility provide consultation for Vietnam in vaccinating children aged 5-12, and help the country in receiving mRNA vaccine production technology transfer under an initiative supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and some partners, including COVAX.
For her part, Nguyen spoke highly of the active steps by Vietnam in the pandemic fight and especially the successful vaccine rollout, as well as its impressive performance in socio-economic development.
The Managing Director said COVAX has published an article on Vietnam’s success in inoculation and vaccination coverage, and suggested the country share its experience with other nations in this field.
Hailing the good cooperation between the two sides over the past time, she affirmed that COVAX will continue to support Vietnam in vaccines, including those against new variants, give advice to Vietnam in vaccination for children, and transfer vaccine production technology to the country.
PM Chinh invited the COVAX Managing Director to visit Vietnam to discuss ways to step up cooperation between COVAX and Vietnam./.