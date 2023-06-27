PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Barbadian PM Mia Mottley on June 27. (Photo: VNA)

Tianjin (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 27 had separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Barbados and Mongolia on the occasion of their attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China.

At the meeting with Barbadian PM Mia Mottley, PM Chinh proposed the two sides coordinate to promote bilateral cooperation with priority given to signing cooperation documents to create a legal corridor for further promoting economic, trade, and investment ties, first of all an agreement on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders.

Chinh added that Vietnam hopes to promote ties with the Caribbean through Barbados, which has an important position in the region.

For her part, Mottley highly appreciated Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements, especially its recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

She hopes that the two countries will continue to create favourable conditions and frameworks for enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, and tourism as well as maintain close cooperation and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations.

Barbados is willing to act as a bridge for Vietnam to strengthen ties with Caribbean countries, she said.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (left) and Mongolian PM Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting with Mongolian PM Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches importance to the relations with Mongolia and wishes to continue enhancing the good traditional friendship between the two countries.

Chinh suggested that the two sides increase the exchange of delegations at both central and local levels, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and trust, and implement measures to create more favourable conditions for people-to-people exchanges.

In the context of global and regional fluctuations, strengthening Vietnam-Mongolia relations is of great significance to the two peoples, PM Chinh said, adding that Vietnam stands ready to act as a bridge for Mongolia to expand ties with the ASEAN for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

For his part, Mongolian PM Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai emphasised that Mongolia hopes to expand and further enhance cooperation with Vietnam, especially in the fields of transport, railways, aviation and people-to-people exchanges, and tourism.

He suggested the two sides promote the role of the Mongolia-Vietnam Intergovernmental Committee and their cooperation mechanisms.

The two PMs took the occasion to discuss international and regional issues of mutual concern, highlighting the role of multilateralism and compliance with international law./.