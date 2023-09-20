Chinh called on the committee to further support joint efforts in fostering cooperation in economy-trade-investment, and other fields like science-technology, innovation, semiconductor industry, energy transition, and climate change response, while stepping up assistance to Vietnam in war consequence settlement.For his part, Chairman of the committee Senator Bob Menendez and other committee members noted with pleasure the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development on the occasion of the recent visit to Vietnam by President Joe Biden, saying it is expected to bring about tangible benefits to people of both nations.Praising socio-economic achievements Vietnam has recorded over the past time, they said the country has played an increasingly important role with significant voice in the region.The senators agreed with the Vietnamese PM that the two countries should continue to enhance cooperation in such key areas as economy-trade, high-tech, education-training, human resources development, climate change response, war legacy settlement and people-to-people exchange.The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, and agreed on the need to promote the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEA)’s centrality, and strengthen the ASEAN-US comprehensive strategic partnership as well as the Mekong-US relationship./.