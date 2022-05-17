Politics NA Chairman receives President of State Audit Organisation, meets former leader of Laos Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received Malaythong Kommasith, President of the State Audit Organisation of Laos, in Vientiane on May 16 afternoon as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese NA willing to share financial supervision experience with Laos The Vietnamese National Assembly is willing to create conditions for its Finance-Budget Committee to share financial supervision experience with the Lao Ministry of Finance, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam welcomes Thai counterpart Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 16 hosted a reception for Deputy PM and President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand Prawit Wongsuwon.