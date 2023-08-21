Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting in Hanoi on August 21. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam always values its friendship with traditional partner countries in the Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, and wants to enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two nations for the mutual benefit of both countries and their people, affirmed Prime Minister



Commending positive developments in the bilateral relationship, particularly in politics, diplomacy, economy, and trade, the PM suggested that both sides increase their exchange of visits and meetings at all levels, and continue to support each other at multilateral forums and international organisations, especially the United Nations and Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).



The Kazakh President stated that Kazakhstan regards Vietnam as an important partner in the Asia-Pacific region and hopes to further strengthen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the Southeast Asian country, particularly in economy, trade, and investment, based on shared values and interests.



Chinh praised the nations’ effective implementation of the free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). He also noted that there remain untapped potential and ample room for the sides to complement each other and develop together.



He suggested Kazakhstan continue to create favourable conditions for strong Vietnamese goods such as agro-fishery products, textiles, and woodwork to access the Kazakh market. Both sides should collaborate to speed up the amendment of the FTA to further facilitate bilateral trade and investment.



In response, Tokayev assured that he will direct the Kazakh Government to focus on enhancing cooperation in the fields mentioned by Chinh, particularly transport, logistics, culture, tourism, finance, and digital transformation. He expressed his wish to further promote the role of the Vietnam-Kazakhstan intergovernmental committee on economic-trade and sci-tech cooperation and push for the implementation of specific projects between the two nations.



Chinh hoped that in addition to the signing of the mutual visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders and the memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation, the President’s visit will open up more opportunities for people-to-people exchanges, promote tourism cooperation, and facilitate trade between the nations.



On the occasion, the PM thanked Kazakhstan for its support for Vietnamese citizens living, working, and studying in Kazakhstan. He urged continued favourable conditions created for Vietnamese enterprises to invest and do business there./.

VNA